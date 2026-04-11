Agnihotra Healing & Revitalizing Ceremony Demonstration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video invites you to a Free Sacred Fire Ceremony, known as Agnihotra, which came from Ayurveda in India about 2,500 years ago. This sacred fire ceremony together with the mantras is resonant with sunrise and sunset, and creates a vortex of energy that can heal, revitalize, invigorate all life forms, the soil and planet Earth, covering a wide area surrounding the practitioner. This Ceremony Demonstration is on Sunday, 26/Apr/26, the time is in accord with multi time zones. Please go to self-mastery.net, Calendar of Events page for all the details. Upon registering for this free event, you will receive the Zoom link. This is a positive activity, together with us projecting such positive sentiment, we can help encourage peace and harmony. Thank you. Anthony