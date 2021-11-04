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Forced Organ Harvesting: Tribunal Estimated Organ Trade Worth $1 Billion per year
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244 views • November 04, 2021
The biggest victims of the this traffic in human flesh are members of the Chinese religious group Falun Gong. Falun Gong is banned in China, its members are imprisoned if they are discovered, and some of them, of course, are getting their bodies strip mined for organs. Mitchell Nicholas Gerber joins us.
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