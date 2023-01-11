【90-day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 12/22/2022 Comments From Fellow Fighter Shasha

https://gnews.org/articles/679027
Summary：Comments from fellow fighter Shasha：fellow fighters from NFSC are way before the time beyond other’s knowledge. So, we stand on the street to demonstrate for the people passing to tell them what the CCP has done and it threats the entire free world.
