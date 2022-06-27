The Epoch Times

#FDA #BigPharma #Fraud #Health #Vaccines





87% of Trial Data Hidden from Medical Journals; Fmr FDA Director: Not Our Job to Correct Articles





25 June 2022





“The withholding of data about the vaccines and now we’re learning that Paxlovid was exaggerated. The benefit of Paxlovid was exaggerated… That discovery which has a lot of people has been going on for a long time,” said Dr. John Abramson.





Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov





SOURCE (https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DK7IVxa5l8s)





Highlight:

https://t.me/majestic12hubchat/443227





Full Interview:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/87-of-clinical-trial-data-hidden-from-medical-journals-fmr-fda-director-not-our-job-to-correct-faulty-drug-data-in-articles_4554223.html





What else do you discover from the WHO regarding Paxlovid or other drugs?





https://vigiaccess.org/





Would doctors prescribe medication if they were aware of these things?





* How much are doctors getting paid to write prescriptions? (https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/)





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