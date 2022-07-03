The Revelation of the Method Over Brian Ruhe - Part Four

I wrote this below on May 5, 2022: I was crying in the shower this morning at about 6:00 am. I got some ideas before I went into the shower and after the water cleansed my body and my mind, apparently, this became clearer to me.



Maybe billions of people will be killed in World War III. Maybe it is upon us now. Perhaps my focus going forward is commentary on the ever present WW III. My vantage point should be from an alien perspective. I could spend the entirety of WW III, like countless other media war correspondents, reporting on current events. The difference is that I am talking about it from the perspective of what the Greys may be doing behind the scenes.

The reason why I was crying in the shower is typical of why I have cried hundreds or thousands of times before. It is because of the positive emotion I feel when I am experiencing an insight and then moments or minutes later, I realize that I just experienced an insight. These are two different things. It is afterwards, as I type these words now, that I am not crying. I am not particularly emotional now, other than being a normal human being with normal emotions. Now, I am working through the result of my insight and I am just getting on with my job, as I have seen it, for these several years. My job is to be a communicator and to put people together with the goals that I have set for them. As soon as I write that, I feel I have to qualify that statement because I feel uncomfortable saying that I am the one, setting goals for others. That is a direct statement that I am a leader. It even implies that I am a leader with a vision. For anyone who knows me, it’s not easy for me to put myself out there as “a leader”. But, somebody’s got to do this job and no one has accepted me at their lieutenant so I accept that I just have to do the best job that I can. I am a leader. Yuck. There, I said it.

So, the reason why I was crying in the shower had nothing to do with my deep belief that maybe billions of people will die before 2027. I’ve been used to that idea since 2016. I processed those emotions before, and two months ago I felt genuine anxiety and fear for my own life, about WW III looming over us now. I spoke privately with Simon Roche in South Africa about my possible escape plan to take refuge there. But now, it’s just another day at the office.

In my own inner world, WW III is already over and done. It is 2027 and I am carrying on from there. No need for me to keep up with current events for the next five years. I’ve seen it all unfold already, figuratively speaking. My logical priority is to do the most beneficial actions I can today, in 2022 and in each day to come. Of course, I think it sensible to look out for #1, as they say. I’m not much help to the world unless I stealthily watch out for my own security. For a long time I have felt resentment toward President Kennedy for him personally harming me when I was almost four years old. I was just a helpless little kid in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada and he put me through Lyndon Johnson’s administration until I was nine. It got even worse after that. I resent that he didn’t give my safety a higher priority. He was warned before he went to Dallas that he could be assassinated. In the future, I plan to continue to blame President Kennedy for his reckless judgment there. That gives you an insight into how I think.

So, what am I doing about WW III? How am I trying to prevent it? That’s a trick question for you. This raises the profound philosophical question of predetermination. Cutting to the core, this is my statement. I’m working for the Mantids. In my announcement, released on my channels on May 7, 2022, I no longer have any allegiance to human beings, to humanity. Like a good alien, I care about humans but my allegiance is to the aliens. Very consciously, I stepped across that line and I refereed to this in odd places, like in replies to BitChute comments.