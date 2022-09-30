The Middle Is Here - September 30 2022

The Middle Is Here - And this is when it happens...
Young people being warned of new condition for children…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VmGZMWrr1Q
Jed Clampett was going to be the “Tin Man” in Wizard of Oz.
He got sick from the aluminum in the makeup and was in the hospital for two weeks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S58aQo3f-Wk&t=332s
https://eyesofageneration.com/the-original-tin-man-buddy-ebsenin-the-classic-1939-movie-the-wizard-of/
Operation Tin Man 2016 in Goodland Kansas - Interesting
They also honored 9/11 at the event.
https://www.fortcarsonmountaineer.com/2016/10/gsab-controls-kansas-airfield/
Weather Manipulation Dane Wigginton
www.geoengineeringwatch.org
Do you think these weapons were developed to defend you?
https://www.brighteon.com/f5c88a26-620f-4954-8be2-6613573a47e2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CEtjiC0KGV0d/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.