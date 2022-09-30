Create New Account
The Middle Is Here - September 30 2022
Russ Wade
Published 2 months ago |

The Middle Is Here - And this is when it happens...


Young people being warned of new condition for children…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VmGZMWrr1Q


Jed Clampett was going to be the “Tin Man” in Wizard of Oz.

He got sick from the aluminum in the makeup and was in the hospital for two weeks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S58aQo3f-Wk&t=332s

https://eyesofageneration.com/the-original-tin-man-buddy-ebsenin-the-classic-1939-movie-the-wizard-of/


Operation Tin Man 2016 in Goodland Kansas - Interesting

They also honored 9/11 at the event.

https://www.fortcarsonmountaineer.com/2016/10/gsab-controls-kansas-airfield/


Weather Manipulation Dane Wigginton

www.geoengineeringwatch.org


Do you think these weapons were developed to defend you?

https://www.brighteon.com/f5c88a26-620f-4954-8be2-6613573a47e2


https://www.bitchute.com/video/CEtjiC0KGV0d/


