The Middle Is Here - September 30 2022

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The Middle Is Here - And this is when it happens...
Young people being warned of new condition for children…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VmGZMWrr1Q
Jed Clampett was going to be the “Tin Man” in Wizard of Oz.
He got sick from the aluminum in the makeup and was in the hospital for two weeks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S58aQo3f-Wk&t=332s
https://eyesofageneration.com/the-original-tin-man-buddy-ebsenin-the-classic-1939-movie-the-wizard-of/
Operation Tin Man 2016 in Goodland Kansas - Interesting
They also honored 9/11 at the event.
https://www.fortcarsonmountaineer.com/2016/10/gsab-controls-kansas-airfield/
Weather Manipulation Dane Wigginton
www.geoengineeringwatch.org
Do you think these weapons were developed to defend you?
https://www.brighteon.com/f5c88a26-620f-4954-8be2-6613573a47e2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CEtjiC0KGV0d/