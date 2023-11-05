Create New Account
Why I am Long Term Bearish on Disney Stock
Recharge Freedom
Published 19 hours ago

Disney is destroying its franchises, and it will be much harder to create new ones with lasting power with increase competition, and the moat surrounding content creation dropping off dramatically.Also, Kathleen Kennedy wokifying the company makes parents distrustful to put their children in orbit of Disney franchises.


#disney #stock #woke #investments


