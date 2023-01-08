If You Hear This on TV, Switch Off All Your Devices

Watch how famous people see God. Popularity: 454,854 views
on August 6, 2022
God puts everything he has into your imagination. Imagination is everything. It's a preview of coming attractions. What actually happens is God puts your real life into your imagination. This turf you can imagine is not hocus pocus. God is showing you a preview of coming attractions. Everyone needs to pay attention right now. Mirrored
