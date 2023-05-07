Create New Account
Firstpost: Vatican “Apologises” For Helping European Colonisers | Vantage with Palki Sharma (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday |

Mirrored from YouTube channel Firstpost at:- https://youtu.be/2puEHhvMVkw

 31 Mar 2023 #palkisharma #vantageonfirstpost #globalnewsVatican “Apologises” For Helping European Colonisers | Vantage with Palki Sharma

The Vatican has publicly apologized for helping European colonisers in the past. But does the apology mean anything? Palki Sharma tells you more


Firstpost is an Indian news and media website. Get all the incisive opinions, in-depth analyses and other visual stories that matter to you and the world right here on this channel.


rapeabuseabortionchurchcatholiccanadachildscandalpriestsnunsclergycolonialismresidential schoolsdoctrine of discovery

