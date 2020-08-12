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Deep Calls Unto Deep
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31 views • August 12, 2020
Turbulent waters, trials, judgment, and testings call us into deeper places with Yahweh and ultimately prepare us for His powerful redemption in our lives. We are in a season where deep waters, call us into a deeper relationship with God, in His presence, where our lamps are filled. May we be ready Brides, prepared for the coming of our King!
2 Samuel 11
Psalm 51:3-5, 8-11
Matthew 25:3-5
Psalm 42:4-8
2 Samuel 11
Psalm 51:3-5, 8-11
Matthew 25:3-5
Psalm 42:4-8
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