Natural 'Rona Immunity: It's A Thing!
Yet Another ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Has Come True

Natural Immunity Provides Better Protection Against COVID Than Vaccines — Even Against Hospitalization: New Study

Natural Immunity Better Than Protection From COVID Vaccination: Study


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 30 November 2023

https://rumble.com/v3yt43v-their-war-on-trump-has-officially-backfired-ep.-2140-11302023.html

big pharmaimmune systemvaccine injurydan bonginoconspiracy theoryfascismtyrannyvaxadverse eventtotalitarianismauthoritarianismimmune responsejabside effectcoronaviruscovidplandemicnatural immunityexcess deathssudden deathinnate immunitycrossover immunityadaptive immunitycross-immunitycross-reactivity

