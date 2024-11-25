9/11 - The Falling Man [2006]

The story behind the most controversial image from that day. Was he Norberto Hernandez? Or Jonathan Briley? Important to determine as in the process you get to know more about their lives - even if incorrectly identified.





Should the jumpers have been recorded? I think so, as it succinctly illustrates the dire dilemma faced by those forced to be on the frontlines... what would you do in their predicament? Moreover, should we ever complain about the trivialities in our day-to-day lives when others have faced something like this? This photograph also serves to put our own lives into perspective...





"The only visible fatalities in a day that claimed thousands" - narrator, Steven Mackintosh