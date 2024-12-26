Oh no! Watch out! It's the Jew bird flu bull$hit again! 🤣🌡🤪

Let's revisit this bowtie lie machine!

Sources

Full discussion:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9q7vtaSERFk

Temple Israel (thanks to the sub that sent this!)

https://staging.tign.org/

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/