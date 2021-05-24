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What Does Kary Mullis PCR Inventor Says?
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295 views • May 24, 2021
ماذا قال كاري مولس الحاصل على جائزة نوبل مخترع جهاز فحص PCR الذي توفي بعد شهر واحد من كلامه هذا في ظروف غامضة قبل بدء الجائحة المزعومة
- الجهاز يستخدم لاستنساخ الحمض النووي ليسهل دراسة صفاته، وهيئات الصحة تستخدمه في التشخيص لأسباب تآمرية لاستكثار النتائج الإيجابية.
- تزوير أبحاث على أن فيروس HIV يسبب مرض الإيدز، ومشاهير الطب الأمريكي غير متعلمين ولهم أهداف سياسية.
- شبهة مقتله في 2019 قبيل خطة Event 201 لمحاكاة فيروس كورونا.
- Device is used to amplify DNA in order to study its characteristics. Health authorities use it to diagnosis for conspiracy reasons by more positive results.
- Falsifying researches that HIV causes AIDS. US famous medicals are uneducated with political goals
- Suspicions of his death in 2019, prior to Event 201 Corona plan.
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus
https://roundtablereport.com/?p=6582&;fbclid=IwAR3pxHW7D6N2zgCSB9ebSRnHzXSl1oo-mpbXxUp_pB_8tngh3f6grakkPwo
- الجهاز يستخدم لاستنساخ الحمض النووي ليسهل دراسة صفاته، وهيئات الصحة تستخدمه في التشخيص لأسباب تآمرية لاستكثار النتائج الإيجابية.
- تزوير أبحاث على أن فيروس HIV يسبب مرض الإيدز، ومشاهير الطب الأمريكي غير متعلمين ولهم أهداف سياسية.
- شبهة مقتله في 2019 قبيل خطة Event 201 لمحاكاة فيروس كورونا.
- Device is used to amplify DNA in order to study its characteristics. Health authorities use it to diagnosis for conspiracy reasons by more positive results.
- Falsifying researches that HIV causes AIDS. US famous medicals are uneducated with political goals
- Suspicions of his death in 2019, prior to Event 201 Corona plan.
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus
https://roundtablereport.com/?p=6582&;fbclid=IwAR3pxHW7D6N2zgCSB9ebSRnHzXSl1oo-mpbXxUp_pB_8tngh3f6grakkPwo
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