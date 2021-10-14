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MINISTER APOLOGISED FOR MISTAKES THAT LED TO THOUSANDS OF COVID-19 DEATHS "WITH A SMILE ON HIS FACE"
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81 views • October 14, 2021
A minister has apologised for mistakes that led to thousands of avoidable Covid-19 deaths - the day after a damning report outlined “serious errors” at the beginning of the pandemic.
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