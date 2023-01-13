Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
19-11-2022 1st Symposium About COVID19 "Vaccine" Coercion
35 views
channel image
COMUSAV ENGLISH OFFICIAL
Published 21 hours ago |
Donate

This Free International Symposium took place Live on Nov. 6, 2022 in Spanish. 

COMUSAV Mundial did re-streamed it for the Spanish Speaking audience.

Then, thank you to the Akasha Community Translation Team, it was able to be subtitled and dubbed by our dear friend Esther Deihl, a COMUSAV USA Volunteer. 

During these 4 hours, you will receive valuable information regarding deep scientific investigation, medical research and international rights that protect you against coercion. 



Keywords
vaccineexperimentcoercionakashasymposiumcovid19comusavkarina acevedoblanca bolano

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket