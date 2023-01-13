19-11-2022 1st Symposium About COVID19 "Vaccine" Coercion

This Free International Symposium took place Live on Nov. 6, 2022 in Spanish.

COMUSAV Mundial did re-streamed it for the Spanish Speaking audience.

Then, thank you to the Akasha Community Translation Team, it was able to be subtitled and dubbed by our dear friend Esther Deihl, a COMUSAV USA Volunteer.

During these 4 hours, you will receive valuable information regarding deep scientific investigation, medical research and international rights that protect you against coercion.







