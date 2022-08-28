WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 30DEC21 - Best of Weekly Dose of Aviation (2021)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/k8vpB7GCYPE
This is Weekly Dose of Aviation #140 (Best of Weekly Dose of Aviation 2021)
Links to sources:
Weekly Dose of Aviation Episode #100-139 - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
I do not claim these clips as my own. All credit goes to the rightful owners. If your clip was featured and you want it taken down, send me an e-mail explaining the situation and we'll resolve it.