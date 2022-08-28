WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 30DEC21 - Best of Weekly Dose of Aviation (2021)

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https://youtu.be/k8vpB7GCYPE

This is Weekly Dose of Aviation #140 (Best of Weekly Dose of Aviation 2021)



Links to sources:



Weekly Dose of Aviation Episode #100-139 - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet



I do not claim these clips as my own. All credit goes to the rightful owners. If your clip was featured and you want it taken down, send me an e-mail explaining the situation and we'll resolve it.

