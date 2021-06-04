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European virologists get training in 2019 on how to lie with statistics and create fear
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40 views • June 04, 2021
3 June 2021
How To Lie & Create Fear On Covid 19-European Virologists Training In 2019
"One voice, one message"....... means no dissent will be allowed.
"They're not going to search for alternative voices.... and that makes things a lot easier."
How To Lie & Create Fear On Covid 19-European Virologists Training In 2019
"One voice, one message"....... means no dissent will be allowed.
"They're not going to search for alternative voices.... and that makes things a lot easier."
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