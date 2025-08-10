BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fake Nurse Arrested & Fired From AdventHealth Palm Coast. SDA Hospitals Uniting w/ AMA Is Apostasy
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 views • 1 day ago

'Fake nurse,' Autumn Marie Bardisa fired from AdventHealth Palm Coast could expose hospital to lawsuits. Autumn Bardisa used another woman's nursing license number to get hired at the hospital, detectives said. The ruse was discovered when she came up for promotion.


Woman Who Posed as Nurse at AdventHealth Palm Coast for 18 Months, Seeing Almost 4,500 Patients, Is Arrested


Fake nurse at AdventHeath Palm Coast treated thousands of patients before she was fired. Autumn Bardisa, 29, of Palm Coast, was charged with seven counts of practicing a health care profession without a license and seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information.


#SDA

#AdventHealth

#Adventist

#AutumnBardisa

#Lawsuit


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist


