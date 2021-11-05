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Spiritual War. Mother praises child wackscene and will infect antiwaxers and take their children
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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327 views • November 05, 2021
Prepare yourselves and be wise as serpents and harmless as doves. Put on the whole armor of God! The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all.

Source; https ://www .brigh teon.com/7cfa2667-b1fd-490f-bbd6-f2b66840cb45
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e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
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The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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