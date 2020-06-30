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Contact Tracing, Cracka’s and Digital Certificates | A Better Tomorrow
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37 views • June 30, 2020
“When it comes to the greater good, your privacy is null and void.”
What does it feel like to you when you here a statement like this? Today, we are going to dig into some issues surrounding privacy, including technology that will allow health officials to notify you if you get a test that is positive for Covid-19.
We will also look at the controversial series “Cracka,” and what is being said about it, as well as fill you in on what is happening here in the province of Ontario (Dafonte Miller, Peel District School Board has just fired its education director over his handling of anti-Black issues in Brampton schools).
►Where to follow Dave Rankin:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iaredaverankin/?hl=en
Linked: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dave-rankin-385925aa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iaredaverankin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dave.rankin.353
Drums Radio (Tuesday at 5:00 pm): https://www.drumsradio.com/
MixCloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/iaredaverankin
Hear 2 Help: www.hear-2-help.com
Azubuike (African History Articles):
https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/african-history/
►Where to follow Simone Jennifer Smith :
Instagram (Simoya1979): https://www.instagram.com/simoya1979/?hl=en
Instagram (Simone Jennifer Smith): https://www.instagram.com/simonejennifersmith/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-jennifer-smith-b9a00337/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonejennifersmith
A Better Tommorow: https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/a-better-tomorrow/
MyTCNTV (In the Now): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22lLMhr42Ts&;list=PLZiP-
UmdAD6AmiUawe9CgAaiFdVd3nOlm
Hear 2 Help Website: www.hear-2-help.com
What does it feel like to you when you here a statement like this? Today, we are going to dig into some issues surrounding privacy, including technology that will allow health officials to notify you if you get a test that is positive for Covid-19.
We will also look at the controversial series “Cracka,” and what is being said about it, as well as fill you in on what is happening here in the province of Ontario (Dafonte Miller, Peel District School Board has just fired its education director over his handling of anti-Black issues in Brampton schools).
►Where to follow Dave Rankin:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iaredaverankin/?hl=en
Linked: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dave-rankin-385925aa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iaredaverankin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dave.rankin.353
Drums Radio (Tuesday at 5:00 pm): https://www.drumsradio.com/
MixCloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/iaredaverankin
Hear 2 Help: www.hear-2-help.com
Azubuike (African History Articles):
https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/african-history/
►Where to follow Simone Jennifer Smith :
Instagram (Simoya1979): https://www.instagram.com/simoya1979/?hl=en
Instagram (Simone Jennifer Smith): https://www.instagram.com/simonejennifersmith/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-jennifer-smith-b9a00337/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonejennifersmith
A Better Tommorow: https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/a-better-tomorrow/
MyTCNTV (In the Now): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22lLMhr42Ts&;list=PLZiP-
UmdAD6AmiUawe9CgAaiFdVd3nOlm
Hear 2 Help Website: www.hear-2-help.com
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