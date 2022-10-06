Create New Account
Maria Zeee: Starvation Level Food Shortages Imminent in 2023 with Clayton Llewellyn
BY MARIA ZEEE
OCTOBER 5, 2022
Clayton Llewellyn from Heaven's Harvest joins Maria Zeee to discuss what the Mainstream Media and Globalists won't tell you because if the people knew, it would cause the globalists to lose control over the population. The harsh reality is that we are facing starvation-level food shortages in 2023 and unless people take action and prepare, they could be caught depending on mRNA lettuce and bugs to feed their families.
