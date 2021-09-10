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Dr. Charlie Ward's Man of God Document - A Commentary
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30 views • September 10, 2021
A conversation regarding the recent controversy between Nick Fleming and Dr. Charlie Ward surrounding the release of the document entitled, "Declaration of the People of the United States for Global Peace and Prosperity" and Dr. Charlie Ward's call to action by patriots on Monday 09-05-21.
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