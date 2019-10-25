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Democrats Engage In Shadow Diplomacy To Illegally Remove President Trump - War Room Full Show
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14 views • October 25, 2019
For the third straight day Infowars is proven to be next months news today, Owen Shroyer shows how Infowars beats mainstream news on three trending stories this week alone. Real whistleblower George Papadopoulos joins the War Room to talk about the Trump administration investigation into the Deep State Coup and the missing Joseph Mifsud. We also take a few calls on the big topics of the day. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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