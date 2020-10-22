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Judas' betrayal and the Last Meal
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17 views • October 22, 2020
"Judas' betrayal and the Last Meal" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story covering Luke 21:37-22:62. The video features events surrounding the last supper, including the disciples arguing over "Who shall be the greatest?", Judas' betrayal of Jesus and Peter's denial of Jesus.
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