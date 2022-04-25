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This Causes Us To Age #shorts
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265 views • April 25, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/LNDlMSEQXyY
Do you dread aging? This may help you understand and dread it less! 👨🦳
Kris Verburgh, the co-founder of Novos and a venture partner at Longevity Vision Fund, whose research is focused on the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on medicine, health, and our bodies.
According to Kris, the aging process for everyone most likely VARIES.
However, three of the most common factors for aging include the epigenetic dysregulation of some epigenomes, DNA damage, and even mitochondrial dysfuction. 👈
Are you surprised to learn that aging is caused by more thatn just age? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/LNDlMSEQXyY
Do you dread aging? This may help you understand and dread it less! 👨🦳
Kris Verburgh, the co-founder of Novos and a venture partner at Longevity Vision Fund, whose research is focused on the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on medicine, health, and our bodies.
According to Kris, the aging process for everyone most likely VARIES.
However, three of the most common factors for aging include the epigenetic dysregulation of some epigenomes, DNA damage, and even mitochondrial dysfuction. 👈
Are you surprised to learn that aging is caused by more thatn just age? Let us know in the comments.
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