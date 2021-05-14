Inflation: Cost-push or Demand-pull?

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The effects of unprecedented government spending (of money it does not have) and unprecedented Federal Reserve counterfeiting of U.S. dollars are showing up in the economy with rapidly rising prices. You're expected to focus only on the symptoms, and then blame everything except The Fed. The Ron Paul Liberty Report focuses on the root of the problem, along with the solution.