On Company Business (1980) - Central Intelligence Agency (a British Empire Masonic Mafia)

On Company Business (1980) - Three part documentary series with post documentary interviews. A film by Allan James Francovich (March 23, 1941 – April 24, 1997) film maker. Francovich was born in New York City, to a Jewish-engineering family and ironically suffered a fatal heart attack in a Customs area at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, on April 17, 1997 while entering the United States from England; he was 56.



Understand that the U.K.'s MI-6 and the U.S. CIA are spin-offs of the British Empire's The Secret Intelligence Service after World War II. The Office of Strategic Services (OSS) was a wartime intelligence agency of the United States during World War II, and a predecessor to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). OSS was founded by William Joseph Donovan was an American soldier, lawyer, intelligence officer and diplomat, best known for serving as the head of the Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the Central Intelligence Agency, during World War II. The United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was created on July 26, when Masonic Hillbilly Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947 into law.



Truman, the same Masonic hillbilly that was proud of killing innocent civilians by dropping two atomic bombs on Japan that killed an estimated 140,000 people at Hiroshima and 74,000 at Nagasaki.



The Crown Corporation: Enemies are necessary for the wheels of the British Emipre's aka: U.S. Military machine to turn.



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