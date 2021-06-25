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Stand Up Canada Update on Ontario Legal Challenge & the Help They Provide Canadians
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61 views • June 25, 2021
Paula Tucci, Executive Director for Stand Up Canada provides an update on their Ontario Legal Challenge and the help they’re providing for Canadians.
Donate to 'Stand Up Canada’s' Legal Challenge:
https://gofund.me/e36549b6
https://standupcanada.solutions/
Link to 'Stand For Health Freedom/Canada' discussed at beginning of this interview: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/shf-canada/
Link to MP Derek Sloan's meeting on Parliament Hill regarding censorship of Canadian Doctors: https://youtu.be/vUrp5PlnBwQ
Find Back-Issues of VCC’s Newsletters: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/news-bulletin/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Donate to 'Stand Up Canada’s' Legal Challenge:
https://gofund.me/e36549b6
https://standupcanada.solutions/
Link to 'Stand For Health Freedom/Canada' discussed at beginning of this interview: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/shf-canada/
Link to MP Derek Sloan's meeting on Parliament Hill regarding censorship of Canadian Doctors: https://youtu.be/vUrp5PlnBwQ
Find Back-Issues of VCC’s Newsletters: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/news-bulletin/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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