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Mary Holland On WHO Global Pandemic Treaty — “Misinformation is Anything the Government Doesn’t Like”
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40 views • May 19, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/v15c9sz-mary-holland-on-the-censorship-misinformation-is-anything-the-government-do.html
Mary Holland, CHD’s president + general counsel, joins Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss the U.S. IHR Amendments as they relate to the impending WHO Global Pandemic Treaty. Learn how we can stop this globalist agenda to seize control under the guise of protecting public health. We must save our nation’s sovereignty and God-given rights.
SIGN THE DECLARATION ➡ https://bit.ly/3lp3215
#StopTheTreaty #DontYouDare #SaveOurSovereignty #StopTheWho
Mary Holland, CHD’s president + general counsel, joins Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss the U.S. IHR Amendments as they relate to the impending WHO Global Pandemic Treaty. Learn how we can stop this globalist agenda to seize control under the guise of protecting public health. We must save our nation’s sovereignty and God-given rights.
SIGN THE DECLARATION ➡ https://bit.ly/3lp3215
#StopTheTreaty #DontYouDare #SaveOurSovereignty #StopTheWho
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