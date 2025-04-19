The Keith Shealy Band tour chronicles--College conversions - Holy Spirit power - prayers - and polka

The Keith Shealy Band (KSB) tour chronicles: Keith, Robert, and Rick reunited for a weekend of playing some of their original songs and sharing about their time on the road as musicians guided by the Holy Spirit to impact lives, to overcome obstacles, and to build the faith of all who came and saw and heard about all they witnessed The LORD do in, around, and through them in The KSB tour events.





A concert and ministry night in High Point NC, sharing The Keith Shealy Band’s passions, testimonies, and songs from the 1980s ... with special guest musicians: Randy Brooks (Winston Salem, NC) and DeVane Burnette Jr. (High Point, NC) sitting in with original group members: Rick (and Shelly) Brooks (Sophia, NC) , Robert (and Vicki) Pooley (Gulf Breeze, FL) , Senior Pastor Clay Davis (Clemmons, NC) , and Keith (and Brenda Lee) Shealy (Yorktown, VA) .





HEAR “The Keith Shealy Band Reunion Concert” full original episode at https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/25171389 on TTM’s Libsyn podcast channel.



You are welcome in this space where a small ministry family expresses big passion for, and joy in, Christ Jesus. We are living a wonder-filled, adventurous journey of a lifetime, friend, and we are really glad you’re here!





There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists. In watching this dream of Family unfold another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now our full TTM Family’s) heart – to share with others this adventurous life sold out to Jesus Christ, using our life testimony with the lessons we've learned along the way.





Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

