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Germ theory, terrain theory, louie pasture, Antoine Beauchamp ,andrew Kaufman, Tom cowen, sam mark bailey, covid 19, mandemic, pandemic, plandemic, stafan lanka,
The Psychiatrist Who Calmly Denies Reality - McGill Universityhttps://www.mcgill.ca › article › covid-19-pseudoscience
24 Sept 2020 — Dr. Andrew Kaufman made the rounds in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by claiming the virus did not exist.
The Problem With Drs. Tom Cowen; Andrew Kaufman; Stafan Lanka; Sam & Mark Bailey, et.al...
Germ theory, terrain theory, Louie pasture, Antoine Beauchamp,Andrew Kaufman, Tom Cowen, sam mark bailey, covid 19, mandemic, pandemic, plandemic, Stefan Lanka,