Germ theory, terrain theory, louie pasture, Antoine Beauchamp ,andrew Kaufman, Tom cowen, sam mark bailey, covid 19, mandemic, pandemic, plandemic, stafan lanka,
The Psychiatrist Who Calmly Denies Reality - McGill Universityhttps://www.mcgill.ca › article › covid-19-pseudoscience
24 Sept 2020 — Dr. Andrew Kaufman made the rounds in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by claiming the virus did not exist.
The Problem With Drs. Tom Cowen; Andrew Kaufman; Stafan Lanka; Sam & Mark Bailey, et.al...
Germ theory, terrain theory, Louie pasture, Antoine Beauchamp,Andrew Kaufman, Tom Cowen, sam mark bailey, covid 19, mandemic, pandemic, plandemic, Stefan Lanka,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.