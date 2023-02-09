We Are At War With Communism-Get Prepared For More Destruction

We are at war with communism. Communism has proved to be the most destructive force in every aspect of human civilization in the last 150 years-a true scourge and disgrace and failure. The phase of open political assassinations of conservatives has begun: article at American Partisan- https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/02/second-republican-new-jersey-lawmaker-shot-dead-within-a-week/ Short essay at according to hoyt- https://accordingtohoyt.com/2023/02/08/doing-the-arithmetic/ get squared away video at NCRENEGADE- https://ncrenegade.com/get-squared-away-now/ There are no shortcuts to prepare for this global conflict. Sound fundamentals, forethought and solid organization are key to success. Thank you for watching, God bless.
