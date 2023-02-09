We Are At War With Communism-Get Prepared For More Destruction

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We are at war with communism. Communism has proved to be the most destructive force in every aspect of human civilization in the last 150 years-a true scourge and disgrace and failure. The phase of open political assassinations of conservatives has begun: article at American Partisan- https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/02/second-republican-new-jersey-lawmaker-shot-dead-within-a-week/ Short essay at according to hoyt- https://accordingtohoyt.com/2023/02/08/doing-the-arithmetic/ get squared away video at NCRENEGADE- https://ncrenegade.com/get-squared-away-now/ There are no shortcuts to prepare for this global conflict. Sound fundamentals, forethought and solid organization are key to success. Thank you for watching, God bless.