Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We Are At War With Communism-Get Prepared For More Destruction
127 views
channel image
glock 1911
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

We are at war with communism.  Communism has proved to be the most destructive force in every aspect of human civilization in the last 150 years-a true scourge and disgrace and failure.  The phase of open political assassinations of conservatives  has begun: article at American Partisan-   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/02/second-republican-new-jersey-lawmaker-shot-dead-within-a-week/  Short essay at according to hoyt-   https://accordingtohoyt.com/2023/02/08/doing-the-arithmetic/  get squared away video at NCRENEGADE-  https://ncrenegade.com/get-squared-away-now/  There are no shortcuts to prepare for this global conflict.  Sound fundamentals, forethought and solid organization are key to success.  Thank you for watching, God bless.    

Keywords
weaponspreppingcommunismwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket