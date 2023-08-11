Create New Account
Breaking Point - Episode 3 - ENERGY COLLAPSE
Brighteon (official)
Published Yesterday

Episode 3 of the Breaking Point documentary series features experts warning about the deliberate destruction of the energy infrastructure that keeps the economy running (and humanity alive).

collapsefoodfood supplyagricultureenergyeconomypowerharvestelectricitypower gridinfrastructuremanufacturingindustryfossil fuelsfertilizernatural gashydrocarbonsrefineries

