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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Keeps The Godly On Target.
Proverbs 2:20 (NIV).
20 Thus you will walk in the ways of the good
and keep to the paths of the righteous.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom is required to maneuver the Narrow Path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2s3u7k94
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