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The Decline of Free Speech - All Part of The Plan(Demic)
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16 views • July 01, 2020
thecrowhouse

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Social Distancing is a Torture Technique (Banned by Youtube)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hgEc-VS5mSA/

Are You Ready for The Great Reset (Banned by YouTube)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/joUlWybJvHY/

COVID-19 Hoax - The Crime of The Century (Banned by YouTube)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JKAo_oo55Jo/

COVID Memes:
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/memes.html

The World Bank's Secret "COVID PROJECT" To Terminate Humanity:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKs6ifoKF2A

Lockdown ‘has left pupils withdrawn and disturbed’, says top London head:
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/education/lockdown-leaves-school-children-withdrawn-a4472721.html

Children Have 0.00% Chance of Dying from COVID but are Harmed for Life by Social Distancing, Which has its Roots in CIA Torture Techniques:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/children-have-0-00-chance-of-dying-from-covid-but-are-harmed-for-life-by-social-distancing-which-has-its-roots-in-cia-torture-techniques/

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews warns entire state could go back into lockdown if coronavirus cases continue to rise
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victorian-premier-daniel-andrews-warns-entire-state-could-go-back-into-lockdown-if-coronavirus-cases-continue-to-rise/ar-BB16bbHM?ocid=msedgntp

'It makes me incredibly angry': Mayor of locked-down Melbourne council breaks down as she lashes 1,000 'entitled' residents who have already refused to take coronavirus tests:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/melbourne/it-makes-me-incredibly-angry-mayor-of-locked-down-melbourne-council-breaks-down-as-she-lashes-1-000-entitled-residents-who-have-already-refused-to-take-coronavirus-tests/ar-BB16b24e?ocid=msedgntp


Dr Aajonus Vonderplanitz 2009 Talk on Swine Flu:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPNdjqIaT1k

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
free speechchildrenschoolmasktorturedeclinelockdowncovid-19plandemicthe crowhouse
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