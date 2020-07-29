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Police State? Kidnapping? Unmarked Vehicles & Snatching*Biden's VP Choice Kamala Harris Leaked?*
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174 views • July 29, 2020
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https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1288265887296811008
https://twitter.com/therevcoms/status/1288275367120130048
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https://twitter.com/politicususa/status/1288170426594660352
https://twitter.com/eric_hedford/status/1287558615847456768
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https://twitter.com/imyagirleva/status/1285592692395839488
https://twitter.com/SulacoWerewolf/status/1288275234571902976
https://theweek.com/speedreads/927908/even-mild-coronavirus-cases-cause-lasting-cardiovascular-damage-study-shows
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/imminent-eviction-waves-could-be-seen-these-states
https://twitter.com/MarkBednar/status/1288217151632007172
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/509287-top-tech-ceos-brace-for-house-grilling
https://twitter.com/clearing_fog/status/1288239746691391488
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4470951/pg1
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-53575874
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/28/china-halts-hong-kong-extradition-treaties-with-canada-australia-uk
https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/07/28/us-congress-pushes-sanctions-turkey-russia-libya-war/
https://southfront.org/rockets-pounded-us-bases-in-iraq/
https://southfront.org/turkish-forces-deploy-in-azerbaijan-to-participate-in-joint-military-drills-amid-tensions-with-armenia-photos/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-says-mysterious-seed-packages-are-forged-and-arent-really-countrys-postal
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1288265887296811008
https://twitter.com/therevcoms/status/1288275367120130048
https://twitter.com/GoadGatsby/status/1287599473619861504
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1288271699725754368
https://twitter.com/RepTedLieu/status/1288245562526126082
https://twitter.com/politicususa/status/1288170426594660352
https://twitter.com/eric_hedford/status/1287558615847456768
https://twitter.com/madeleine_list/status/1287202331147341826
https://twitter.com/imyagirleva/status/1285592692395839488
https://twitter.com/SulacoWerewolf/status/1288275234571902976
https://theweek.com/speedreads/927908/even-mild-coronavirus-cases-cause-lasting-cardiovascular-damage-study-shows
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/imminent-eviction-waves-could-be-seen-these-states
https://twitter.com/MarkBednar/status/1288217151632007172
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/509287-top-tech-ceos-brace-for-house-grilling
https://twitter.com/clearing_fog/status/1288239746691391488
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4470951/pg1
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-53575874
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/28/china-halts-hong-kong-extradition-treaties-with-canada-australia-uk
https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/07/28/us-congress-pushes-sanctions-turkey-russia-libya-war/
https://southfront.org/rockets-pounded-us-bases-in-iraq/
https://southfront.org/turkish-forces-deploy-in-azerbaijan-to-participate-in-joint-military-drills-amid-tensions-with-armenia-photos/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-says-mysterious-seed-packages-are-forged-and-arent-really-countrys-postal
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