The Silent War Ep. 6103: Date Rape Vax @ Walgeens, Medical Hostages, CCP Fauci, Fed. WhistleBlow, Satan.

In this episode of The Silent War-Constitutional Attorney Held as Medical Hostage."Date Rape" style vaccines from Walgreens, in Arizona.Dr. Fauci Funded 60 Projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and All Were in Conjunction with the Chinese Military.Federal Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings on Covid Vax: ‘Government hiding deaths and illness from the vax...'Satanist Officers Pushing the Vax on our military.BLM says Vaccines are racist.Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri Caught in Leaked Recording: The Maricopa County internal Audit and Recount – “Was Pretty BULLSH*T By The Way”.Arizona Recently Processed 673,000 Voter Identities with the Social Security Administration – 58% Had NO MATCH FOUND."Break the Fake News"All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat