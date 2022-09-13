CPA David McRee Explains the Dangers of a Rapidly-Approaching Cashless Society

“Cash is King!” It’s not a phrase, but a crucial component in order to keep our civil liberties in America. Using cash in our daily lives gives us freedom, says certified public accountant and author David McRee. David contends that Americans should cling tightly to their dollar bills and explains how digital transactions leave a trail of metadata that the government can use to track your every move and predict your behavior. David believes that the U.S. will eventually be a cashless society, although the process might take some time. Cash offers freedom because it provides transactional privacy. Once all transactions are electronic, financial institutions will completely control your life, this CPA warns. David also discusses ways to push back on the cashless agenda.
TAKEAWAYS
Having cash is like having a “wild card” because the government can’t track that money or control it
It is wiser to focus on paying off any credit card debt you may have before investing in gold
Banks and financial institutions monitor cash transactions that exceed $10,000
The War on Cash is David’s examination of how banks and the government want to eliminate cash and control our every move
