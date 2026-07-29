China-Maxxing: Softening You Up for the East-Led NWO – Video #343

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chinamaxxing is the term to describe the propaganda trying to convince you that China is the good guy so that you'll accept a China-led NWO technocracy.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/china-has-implanted-3-humans-with-brain-chips/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-fake-ai-race-is-a-collaboration/
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c145enxln0go
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/technology/artificial-intelligence/china-s-brainco-unveils-first-ai-powered-brain-to-robot-interface/ar-AA28dToF
https://www.kitco.com/news/article/2026-07-27/chinas-gold-stockpile-could-surpass-us-holdings-next-five-years-bmo-capital
https://goldbroker.com/news/china-owns-lot-more-gold-than-its-letting-on-2281
https://www.newsweek.com/how-us-high-speed-rail-plan-compares-chinas-1902160
https://thediplomat.com/2025/10/is-chinas-near-monopoly-in-rare-earths-really-a-chokepoint-in-the-global-economy/
https://x.com/SternDrewCrypto/status/2081076548921327834
https://x.com/georgegalloway/status/2081330224000606410
https://davidicke.com/2026/07/27/while-left-and-right-have-been-bickering-over-control-of-the-fading-west-decade-after-decade-the-global-cult-has-been-moving-power-systematically-eastwards-to-china-with-cult-corporations-tran/
https://off-guardian.org/2026/04/21/china-maxxing-msms-new-world-order-propaganda-goes-into-overdrive/
https://iaindavis.com/the-multipolaristas-china-maxxing/
*****
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.