Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5G, Nuclear War, and Mass Genocide: Globalist Slave Masters Push Russia to Deploy Super-Weapons
83 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Cross Talk News


October 4, 2022


Today on CrossTalk News, we provide an update on the war in Ukraine, as Russia deploys their nuclear armed doomsday train to the battlefields of their newly annexed territory. We also address the aftermath of President Putin’s speech, threatening the use of nukes against Zelensky’s forces to bring an end to this bloody war.


All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News...


CHECKOUT OUR NEW MINI-DOC “SHORTAGE”

https://rumble.com/v1kux2b-shortage-a-stew-peters-network-exclusive.html


Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off


https://HeavensHarvest.com


Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall


Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial


Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!


Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews


Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.


Willing to sow into everything https://CrossTalkNews.com/ is building?


Support our mission by donating through https://www.givesendgo.com/crosstalkmission/donate


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mnmeu-5g-nuclear-war-and-mass-genocide-globalist-slave-masters-push-russia-to-dep.html


Keywords
current eventspresidentrussia5gglobalistwarputinukrainenuclearspeechnukesedward szallzelenskylauren witzkemass genocideslave masterscross talk newsbattlefieldssuper-weaponsannexed territory

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket