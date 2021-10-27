MISSOURI MANAGED CARE IS HOW THEY INTEND TO FORCE COMPLIANCE. REPORT FOR OZARKS

The ACA, Electronic records, ACA Risk Assessments, Doctors are now part of networks that now make them in effect "State" Doctors integrated with Behavioral Services. State of Missouri DHSS, MO HealthNet Managed Care, DHSS Enforcement, utilized a third party provider/contractor (Defacto State Agency) with an extensive network established over decades to execute a highly secretive stealth precrime and policing action in secret that was determined via investigation to have been a Complex Criminal Conspiracy initated due to my Geo-engineering Activism and Patriotism. I was set-up by MO Health Net, ambushed and captured by a third party contractor via cunning, stealth and egegious non-disclosure, while utiliizng secretive non-transparent processes. My investigation was like studying a virus under a microscope, the same virus we see manifesting all over the world, simply amazing to see how locally, fanatics are pushing with zeal UN Globalist poliices that are destructive not just to others, but themselves as well.

The created pandemic, a bio-warfare attack and weapon used to destroy our economy and way of life is how the system intends to identify, engage, manage and control US citizens utilizing the pre-positioned systems, programs, processes, and funding made available through the ACA Affordable Care Act, HHS/Health Resources Services Administration programs and Grants and last but not least CDC Grants and programs. Of course the integration that occurred began with 911 the creation of DHS and the Patriot Act. Clearly the systems consider Americans to be the terrorists and focus of their operation.