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The Great Jewish Mask: Part 3 - The Ass in the Lion's Skin Explained
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14 views • January 26, 2020
In this Episode: Jerusalem is the city of the malignant planet: Saturn. Most of "Judaism's" rituals & feasts were stolen from the Babylonians whom the Jews bad-mouth endlessly. 1,000 years before Moses got the 10 Commandments, Babylon, Egypt, etc had fully functioning legal systems with Laws & Judges. What does: The Ass in the Lion's Skin really mean? ... and much, much more...
This video was first uploaded on: Wednesday 18-Nov-2015
This video was first uploaded on: Wednesday 18-Nov-2015
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