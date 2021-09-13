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How can the “media” ignore THIS? 👆🏼
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743 views • September 13, 2021
You want to know what they’re doing? How can the “media” ignore THIS? 👆🏼 https://www.brighteon.com/82e5aee0-c0a7-4e75-ba61-699c2b704c4c
Treason, Sedition, Subversive, Liars, Operation Mockingbird, CIA Control of Mainstream Media, Luciferianism, CIA, DOJ, FBI, Intelligent Community, NPR, CCN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, Anderson Cooper, Sean Hannity, Controlled Opposition Media, Fox News, News-max You want to know what they’re doing? How can the “media” ignore THIS? 👆🏼
Situation Update, Sep 13th, 2021 - Hospital administrators CAUGHT ON CAMERA scheming to fabricated covid numbers and SCARE the public https://www.brighteon.com/0341ddc2-5128-473e-a83b-ebadd22d2090 You want to know what they’re doing? How can the “media” ignore THIS? 👆🏼
Treason, Sedition, Subversive, Liars, Operation Mockingbird, CIA Control of Mainstream Media, Luciferianism, CIA, DOJ, FBI, Intelligent Community, NPR, CCN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, Anderson Cooper, Sean Hannity, Controlled Opposition Media, Fox News, News-max You want to know what they’re doing? How can the “media” ignore THIS? 👆🏼
Situation Update, Sep 13th, 2021 - Hospital administrators CAUGHT ON CAMERA scheming to fabricated covid numbers and SCARE the public https://www.brighteon.com/0341ddc2-5128-473e-a83b-ebadd22d2090 You want to know what they’re doing? How can the “media” ignore THIS? 👆🏼
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