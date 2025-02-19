BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Z fried movie of mostly Ninja related stuff, but it gets weird, NGL. ;D
Zanimations
Zanimations
8 followers
13 views • 2 months ago

This is not meant for whimps.

This is a bit of a weird one. I started on it last year and worked on and off on it for several months. (the video does contain lots of stuff, and probably lots of things that will trigger ppl for different reasons.) full movie lenght of madcat things, I know how this will go, btw. I spent countless hours on this crap, meaning it will get low views, and make some ppl unsub. Hahaha, thats always how this kinda videos end up for some reason. *shrug. Its kind of a wild ride, I hope I included enough funny stuff in here, btw. Use the new timestamp feature of Bitchute, in order to point out your favourite parts of this, if you want to help me improve, and if you even read this giant wall of text of a description. XD *Zan-san throws smoke bomb and dissapears.

Keywords
musichumorninjafull moviezanimationshardbass
