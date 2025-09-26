Morning Manna - September 26, 2025 - Luke 5:5-11 - From Empty Nets to Abundant Calling

In today’s Morning Manna, we study Luke 5:5–11, where Peter obeys Jesus’ unlikely command to launch into the deep and let down the nets. The miraculous catch of fish reveals the power of Christ’s word and exposes Peter’s own unworthiness before the Lord. Yet Jesus responds not with rejection but with commissioning, transforming a fisherman into a fisher of men. This passage reminds us that obedience unlocks abundance, humility opens the way to grace, and Christ calls us from ordinary labor into extraordinary purpose.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





