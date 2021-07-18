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THE VACCINE CAUSES ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION AND SPERM TOXICITY BE SURE TO SPAY AND NEUTER YOUR HUMAN
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195 views • July 18, 2021
English Subtitles but these guys are nailing it. They are the ones I believe that broke the story on the graphene oxide in the kill shots. It is about sterilizing and killing off the human race. Instead of doing it with war or physical surgery they are doing it with chemicals that they are selling us on the idea are to help us. It has been the same bullshit for years with foods and medicines etc.
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