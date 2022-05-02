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Ottawa Canada’s Capital Convoy - People Will Never Wake Up! [30.04.2022]
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131 views • May 02, 2022
Note: Just like in Denmark...
Time's up! Don't waste your breath!
A HUGE chunk of the population revealed its true colours during the Ottawa Canada’s Capital Convoy protests.
Available At - Lucid Divide 25 Subs
https://odysee.com/@LucidDivide:e/THEY-WILL-NEVER-WAKE-UP:7
Conciousness-Rising - 717 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yb9yZRGkUnv7/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/consciousness-arise/
Time's up! Don't waste your breath!
A HUGE chunk of the population revealed its true colours during the Ottawa Canada’s Capital Convoy protests.
Available At - Lucid Divide 25 Subs
https://odysee.com/@LucidDivide:e/THEY-WILL-NEVER-WAKE-UP:7
Conciousness-Rising - 717 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yb9yZRGkUnv7/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/consciousness-arise/
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