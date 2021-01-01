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Panicked Area 51 worker call into Art Bell show exposing that the aliens are lying and they are really interdimensional demon spirits & have a NWO human extermination plan agenda
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960 views • January 01, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2020). The panicking and wailing and crying human specie caller from Area 51 on the Art Bell radio show was exposing in 1997 that, “Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel fathers’ children the nephilim aliens and chimera aliens are not extraterrestrial aliens as they falsely claim that they are, but they are interdimensional fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera demon spirits, who are trying to depopulate 99% of the human specie of God YHWH Jesus, and make the surviving COVID-19 AI femtobot Borg hive-mind zombie vaccine humans be herded into Agenda 21 (2021) cramped city human meat farms and cloned androgynous LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) human child sex slave brothels.” When he was exposing this, his telephone conversation was cut off when Art Bell’s entire radio channel equipment was shut down electromagnetically. This is the “great delusion” of Satan Lucifer’s “alien existence deception agenda” that God says in the Bible that he will send to the sinful wicked End Times generation. End of transmission… Kimberly Goguen “Kim Possible” reports intel that the Illuminati NWO shapeshifting Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families’ faction Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco-Pleiadian hybrid avatar royal bloodline Hillary Clinton was promoted to high priestess of the witches’ coven which is the global matriarchal system that rules the earth. Kim says that when Joe Biden takes office as U.S. president, Hillary Clinton will be his boss, and she will be the real American president running the United States. This is if the Illuminati NWO cybernetic Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Nazi SS “Black Sun” Satanist faction’s Anunnaki Draco avatar Donald Trump allows him. There is a report that the original Joe Biden Draco avatar with blue eyes was removed, and the Joe Biden with the brown eyes that is president elect now is a clone. If Donald Trump enforces the Insurrection Act to arrest Joe Biden, the Illuminati NWO will be allowed to take away all the private guns from the human homo-sapiens specie populace under their martial law. End of transmission…There is intel coming in from ACIO’s Pete that Janet Shaw (one of the matriarchal rulers of planet earth), who is the older sister of Heather Shaw of the royal bloodline lineage Shaw House, is a Pleiadian alien hermaphrodite Watcher fallen angel vampire. Janet Shaw, uses a clone avatar body of a music industry idol singer called Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift sings a song entitled “Killing Eve’s seed of the woman human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus our enemy, using our Draco chimera alien seed of the serpent Genesis 3:15.” Pete says the Pleiadian alien fallen angels created these hybrid spirits like the Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco-Pleiadian hybrid Hillary Clinton. Janet Shaw’s younger sister Heather Shaw, who probably stole the MILAB alien-abducted and soul-scalped bodies of her royal bloodline Satanist witches’ Shaw House New Age necromancy “alien contactee” spirit guide channeling nephilim descendant human servants, provides all the children’s human meat food supply for a lot of other planets’ nephilim alien and chimera alien civilizations, and the royal families Dracos and their higher ranking Draco avatar Rothschild family bosses. This is what the panicked caller from Area 51 was warning about. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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