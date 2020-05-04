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Patriot Train!!!!!!! We The People Wake Up Call!!!!!!
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588 views • May 04, 2020
Patriot Train!!!!!!! We The People Wake Up Call!!!!!! The future of America is in the hands of We The People! The final tests as to whether our Constitution will survive are in YOUR hands! Carl just now on Infowars: I'm against starting violence but I'm ready, willing, and able to fight to give my childrens, childrens,children a free country to enjoy, give the word & I'll be there locking & loading with the rest of American Patriots!" Share Widely!!!!!!! Final Wake Up Call! Will the Sleeping Giant be murdered in its sleep?
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